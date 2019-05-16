Twins designate pitcher Addison Reed for assignment

Former New York Mets pitcher Addison Reed has 125 career saves. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Twins designated veteran reliever Addison Reed for assignment on Thursday.

Reed, 30, has not pitched this year because of a sprained thumb. He allowed eight runs on 13 hits in five innings during his minor league rehab assignment.

Reed is owed $8.5 million for the rest of this season. He had a 4.50 ERA in 55 games with the Twins last season.

The Twins purchased the contract of reliever Austin Adams from Triple-A Rochester. Reliever Trevor Hildenberger was sent down to the Red Wings.

Reed has a 3.53 ERA in 465 career games. He has 125 career saves.

Minnesota leads the AL Central Division with a 27-16 record.