Rockies expected to call up top prospect Brendan Rodgers

May 16 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies are expected to promote top prospect Brendan Rodgers from Triple-A Albuquerque this week, according to MLB.com.

Rodgers, 22, is hitting .356 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs in 35 games for the Isotopes. He was the third overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.

Rodgers most likely would play second base with the Rockies, according to MLB.com. Ryan McMahon would move from second base to first base.

MLB.com rated Rodgers the No. 10 overall prospect in the minor leagues before this season.

Starting first baseman Daniel Murphy has hit just .212 since returning from a fractured left index finger. Murphy missed 22 games with the injury.

Rodgers is capable of playing second base, shortstop and third base. Colorado shortstop Trevor Story left the Rockies' 6-5 loss to Boston on Wednesday night with a knee injury.

Colorado begins a three-game series at Philadelphia on Friday. The Rockies are 20-22 and 7 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West Division.