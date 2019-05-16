Cincinnati Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig is hitting just .212 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs this season, but came through big with a walk-off single in a win against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday in Cincinnati. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Yasiel Puig smacked a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning in a Cincinnati Reds win against the Chicago Cubs.

Puig came through with the rip to right field in extra innings, giving the Reds a 6-5 victory Wednesday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

"All the time, every day, when I'm going out, it's to do the best I can," Puig told reporters, according to MLB.com. "I don't try to be the hero or try to do the best on the team. I try to help my team to win."

The Reds went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first frame after an RBI double from Eugenio Suarez. Addison Russell put the Cubs in front in the top of the next inning with a two-run homer off of Reds starter Sonny Gray.

Albert Almora added to the Chicago lead with a solo shot in the top of the fourth frame, before the Reds rallied.

Jose Iglesias doubled in Derek Dietrch to cut the Cubs lead to one run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Daniel Descalso put the Cubs up 4-2 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh frame. Iglesias smacked his third homer of the season in the bottom of the same inning, but the Cubs still led 4-3.

Kyle Schwarber put the Cubs back up by two runs with a solo shot in the top of the eighth inning. But Suarez returned to the plate in the bottom of the eighth frame and came through once again for the Reds.

The Reds third baseman hit his 13th home run of the season, scoring himself and Joey Votto whileh tying the score at 5-5. Neither team plate a run in the ninth frame, sending the game to extra innings.

Reds rookie Nick Senzel flew out to left field to leadoff the bottom of the 10th inning. Votto followed with a walk. Suarez singled in the next at-bat, sending Votto to third base. Cubs reliever Brad Brach intentionally walked the Reds' Jesse Winker in the next exchange, prompting Puig to the plate.

The Reds outfielder took the first pitch for a ball, before smacking a 1-0 fastball to right field. The hit carried over the head of Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward, allowing Votto to score the winning run.

Puig was 1-for-5 with an RBI and three strikeouts in the win. Suarez was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, a run scored and two strikeouts for the Reds.

The Cubs face the Reds in the final game of the series at 6:40 p.m. Thursday in Cincinnati.