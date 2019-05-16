Rays send Marlins to seventh straight setback

The Miami Marlins haven't scored a run since Saturday. Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson went 0-for-4 in the team's 1-0 loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday in Miami. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, May 16 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays needed just one run to send the Miami Marlins to their seventh consecutive loss.

Miami kept the worst record in baseball at 10-31 after the 1-0 loss on Wednesday at Marlins Park in Miami. The Rays and Marlins played a scoreless first inning before Tampa Bay catcher Anthony Bemboom brought in the game's lone run on his first career hit.

"It was nice to get that first one out of the way," Bemboom said. "... A little bit of relief. You always want to get that first one out of the way."

Marlins starter Jose Urena got Kevin Kiermaier to fly out at the start of the second frame, before Willy Adames drew a walk. Bemboom then stepped to the plate and ripped a double off the right field wall. Adames came flying around from first base to give the Rays a 1-0 edge.

Urena pitched well for the Marlins, allowing just the one run and six hits over six innings, but could not get support from the Marlins bats. He ended up with his sixth loss of the season. Tampa Bay started the game with Rye Stanek and used a total of seven arms to pick up the shutout in front of a mellow crowd of 5,947.

Relief pitcher Jalen Beeks picked up the win for the Rays. Bemboom was 2-for-2 with an RBI before being forced from the game with a knee injury in the seventh inning. He is headed to the injured list due to the left knee ailment.

The Rays face the New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Marlins host the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m. on Friday in Miami.

"I think you keep workin," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "I'm not quite sure. I don't think I've ever been through anything quite like this."