Actor Bruce Willis grew up in southern New Jersey and is an avid baseball fan. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Actor Bruce Willis watched his ceremonial first pitch Die Hard in the air before it could make it to the plate prior to the Philadelphia Phillies' loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Willis walked out of the dugout to heave the offering before the Brewers beat the Phillies 5-2 on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The 64-year-old left-handed hurler sported a No. 19 Phillies jersey and ball cap as he walked out to the mound.

He eyed Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola -- who was serving as temporary catcher -- before firing his offering toward home. The ball hit the dirt a few feet before reaching Nola. The Phillies star scooped the ball up into his glove after it bounced.

Willis also got in some hacks during batting practice and posed for photos with several players.

Ryan Braun gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first inning of Wednesday's Phillies loss. Jean Segura tied the game for Philadelphia with a solo home run in the bottom of the first frame. Milwaukee distanced itself with a three-run third inning. The Brewers plated another run after a Phillies error in the fifth inning to go up 5-1.

Andrew McCutchen singled in the final run of the game with an RBI single for the Phillies in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Phillies host the Brewers in the final game of the series at 1:05 p.m. Thursday in Philadelphia.

