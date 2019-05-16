Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich made his first All-Star team and was the National League MVP in 2018 after hitting a career-best .326 with 36 homers and 110 RBIs in 147 games during his first season with the franchise. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Brewers superstar Christian Yelich belted his league-leading 17th home run in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Brewers center fielder Ben Gamel led off the game by striking out on three pitches from Phillies starter Zach Eflin. Then the reigning National League MVP stepped to the plate.

Yelich took a 93.8-mph fastball for a ball on the first pitch of his exchange with Eflin. The Phillies righty then tossed in a 92.8-mph fastball. Yelich yanked the pitch to center field for a 428-foot solo homer. The blast had an exit velocity of 108 mph and a launch angle of 27 degrees, according to Statcast.

Phillies star Jean Segura hit his fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the inning, tying the game at 1-1. Ryan Braun put the Brewers back on top with an RBI single in the top of the third frame.

The Phillies fought back with an RBI ground out from Segura in the bottom of the third inning. Rhys Hoskins put the Phillies up 3-2 with an RBI sacrifice fly in the same inning.

Philadelphia held a 3-2 lead entering the fourth inning.

Yelich is hitting .336 with 17 home runs and 39 RBIs this season. The seven-year veteran hit .326 with a career-high 36 home runs and 110 RBIs in 147 games in 2018 for the Brewers.

The Brewers hit the road for a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves, starting at 7:20 p.m. Friday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.