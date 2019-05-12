Phillies place Vince Velasquez on injured list with right forearm strain

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez delivers a pitch to the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis last week. Velasquez is headed to the injured list with a right forearm strain. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have placed starting pitcher Vince Velasquez on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain.

Velasquez, 26, is 1-2 with a 3.87 ERA in seven games (six starts) this season. He has struck out 32 hitters in 30.1 innings.

A timetable for his return has not been announced.

"This is precautionary, from my standpoint," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. "He threw his bullpen at like 90 percent. I stood in for it. ... We just felt like he made all his starts last year and has been very durable for us since I've been here. It made sense to just be a little conservative on this one."

Philadelphia started rookie southpaw Cole Irvin Sunday afternoon in Velasquez's place. Irvin allowed one run and five hits in seven innings as the Phillies beat the Royals, 6-1.

The Phillies are already without relief pitchers David Robertson and Tommy Hunter. Both are dealing with elbow injuries.

Philadelphia currently leads the NL East Divison with a 23-16 record. The Phillies have won seven of their last 10 games.