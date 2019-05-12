Mariners place Felix Hernández on 10-day injured list with shoulder strain

Seattle veteran pitcher Felix Hernández will miss at least his next start after being placed on the injured list with a shoulder strain. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- The Seattle Mariners have placed veteran starting pitcher Felix Hernández on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.

Hernández, 33, gave up seven runs in Saturday's 9-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox. The six-time All-Star told reporters he experienced a "pinching sensation" during a start earlier this week against the New York Yankees.

Hernández struck out Red Sox rookie Michael Chavis for his 2,500th career strikeout Saturday. He became only the 33rd pitcher in MLB history to record 2,500 punchouts.

Hernández is 1-4 with a 6.52 ERA in eight starts this season. The 14-year veteran has a 5.32 ERA in 53 games (52 starts) since the beginning of the 2017 season.

Parker Markel was called up from Triple-A Tacoma to replace Hernández on the Mariners' active roster. Seattle also recalled Dan Altavilla from Double-A Arkansas.

Outfielder Braden Bishop was optioned to Triple-A.