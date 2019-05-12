Astros' George Springer records five hits in win over Rangers

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers earlier this week. Springer had five hits against Texas Sunday. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Houston Astros outfielder George Springer posted his third career five-hit game in a 15-5 win over the Texas Rangers Sunday afternoon.

Springer began the game with a leadoff home run off Rangers starter Adrian Sampson. Springer has five leadoff home runs this season.

The veteran outfielder singled his next three at-bats before hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

Springer's first career five-hit game came in a 4-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on June 10, 2015. He was a perfect six-for-six in a 16-2 win over the rival Oakland Athletics on May 7, 2018.

Springer is hitting .321 this season following Sunday's outing. The two-time All-Star has 15 home runs and 37 RBIs in 41 games this year.

Houston currently leads the AL West Division with a 26-15 record.