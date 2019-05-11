New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez turned a pop fly into a single against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. Sanchez is on pace for another All-Star season. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez turned a pop fly late in Friday's 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays into a key single.

Down 3-2 in the sixth inning, Sánchez popped a ball up outside Tropicana Field's infield. The ball hit a catwalk -- known as the 'A-Ring' and was dropped by Rays infielder Willy Adames.

Batted balls that strike the 'A-Ring' or 'B-Ring' and remain in fair territory are considered still in play.

"and if you're saying to me 'John thats crazy', we've been saying it for years!" "It's like we're kids playing in the street!" pic.twitter.com/4Axp9QORjJ- John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) May 11, 2019

Sánchez reached first and moved to second on Clint Frazier's single. Both scored when veteran third baseman Gio Urshela lined a two-run single to left field later that inning.

The Yankees held on for their 15th victory in 20 games. New York now trails Tampa Bay by only half a game in the AL East Division standings.

Sánchez is quietly on pace to make his second career All-Star Game. He had two hits in four at-bats Friday night to push his season average up to .258.

Sánchez is tied for fifth in baseball with 11 home runs this year. He hit three home runs in one game against the Orioles last month.