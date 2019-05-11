Rays swing trade for catcher Travis d'Arnaud

Former New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud is joining the Tampa Bay Rays after a trade Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired veteran catcher Travis d'Arnaud from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations.

D'Arnaud, 30, signed with the Dodgers last Sunday. He was released by the Mets earlier this month.

The veteran catcher went 0-for-1 in his lone plate appearance with the Dodgers in Thursday's 6-0 loss to the Nationals.

D'Arnaud is hitting .063 with two hits and two RBIs in 23 at-bats this season. He is a career .242 hitter with 47 home runs and 164 RBI in 408 games.

D'Arnaud missed most of last season following Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

Tampa lost backup catcher Michael Pérez to right oblique tightness Tuesday and starter Mike Zunino to a left quad strain a day later. Nick Ciuffo went 1-for-3 in Friday's 4-3 loss to the rival Yankees.

The Rays enter Saturday's game against the Yankees leading the AL East Division with a 23-14 record.