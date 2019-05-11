Astros' José Altuve exits game with hamstring injury

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve celebrates a home run earlier this season. Altuve was pulled from Friday's 3-0 victory over the Texas Rangers with hamstring discomfort. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Houston Astros All-Star second baseman José Altuve was pulled from Friday's 3-0 victory over the Texas Rangers with hamstring discomfort.

Altuve beat out an infield single in the bottom of the first inning and was immediately removed for pinch-runner Aledmys Díaz.

The extent of Altuve's injury has yet to be determined.

Altuve is hitting .243 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs in 39 games. The six-time All-Star is hitting only .226 with no home runs and one RBI in nine games this month.

Altuve injured his knee last July and struggled in the season's final months. He underwent knee surgery in October.

Houston enters Saturday's game against the Rangers with a 24-15 record. The Astros lead the AL West Division by five games.