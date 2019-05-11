Angels' Mike Trout hits home run for young fan

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout signs autographs before a game earlier this month. Trout dedicated his home run Friday night to a young fan. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Angels star outfielder Mike Trout dedicated his home run Friday night to a 7-year-old fan watching in the stands.

Trout met with Gavin Edelson, a young fan he met during last summer's trip to Baltimore, before the Angels' 8-3 victory over the Orioles. Edelson brought a sign for Trout to an Angels-Orioles game last season and was invited by the two-time AL MVP to take batting practice with him.

Trout hit a home run for Edelson last year. He did the same thing Friday night, too.

"Obviously, he knew a lot about me since the first time," Trout said. "He was a little shy the first time. He was still shy today, but he talked to me more. But what a great family."

Trout gifted Edelson one of his bats. The young fan was also interviewed by the Angels' TV broadcast.

Trout broke a 2-for-19 slump with a two-hit night on Friday. Trout is currently hitting .292 with eight home runs and 24 RBI in 35 games for the Angels.

Los Angeles is 3-1 on their East Coast road trip. The Angels are 7-3 over their last ten games and have improved their overall record to 18-20.