James Loney played with four MLB teams, including the New York Mets, from 2006-16. Loney announced his retirement Friday. File Photo: John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Veteran first baseman James Loney has officially announced his retirement.

Loney, a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2003, was playing with the independent league Sugar Land Skeeters. The team released a statement Friday afternoon confirming Loney's retirement.

Loney debuted with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2006 and played with four MLB teams over the next decade. He spent seven seasons with the Dodgers before being traded to the Boston Red Sox in August 2012.

Loney spent three years with the Tampa Bay Rays before finishing his MLB career with the New York Mets in 2016.

Loney was serving as a player-coach for the Skeeters after sitting out last season.

He hit .278 with a triple and three RBIs in 11 games. Loney also pitched an inning of relief May 1.

Loney hit .284 for his career with 108 home runs and 669 RBIs. He was a career .350 postseason hitter with three home runs and 16 RBI in 23 games.