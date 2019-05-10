Fan who caught Albert Pujols' 2,000th RBI ball rejects buyer's offer

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols hit his 2,000th career RBI in a win over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, though he will not receive the record ball he hit. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols will have to treasure his 2,000th career RBI without keeping the ball he hit.

Pujols' 2,000th RBI came on a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers. The fan who caught the milestone ball, Ely Hydes, told the Detroit News he plans to keep the ball.

"I don't want money," Hydes told the paper. "I don't care ... don't care about the money. It's an heirloom."

Hydes said Tigers officials met with him Thursday to try bartering for the ball. The 33-year-old law student added he will either give the ball to his brother or his soon-to-be-born son.

"It's a great memory for him," Pujols said. "I mean we play this game for the fans, and it's a piece of history that he's going to have for the rest of his life."

Pujols is believed to be the fifth player in MLB history with 2,000 career RBI. The Elias Sports Bureau only counts RBIs since 1920. Cap Anson's 2,075 RBIs are left out because he played from 1871 to 1897.

Babe Ruth's career total is cut by over 200 RBI because he debuted with the Red Sox in 1914.

Hank Aaron's 2,297 RBIs are an MLB record. Alex Rodriguez joined the 2,000-RBI club during the 2015 season and finished with 2,086.

Baseball-Reference.com includes all five players.

Pujols enters this weekend's series against the Baltimore Orioles hitting .208 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in 137 at-bats. The 10-time All-Star is only 22 home runs short of passing Willie Mays for fifth place on the all-time home run list.