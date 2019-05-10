Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. watched Adam Jones steal his home run during a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday in Phoenix. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Adam Jones showed why he has four Gold Glove awards when he calmly robbed a homer from Ronald Acuna Jr. during an Arizona Diamondbacks win against the Atlanta Braves.

Jones stole the would-be solo shot in the sixth inning of the Diamondbacks' 3-2 win on Thursday at Chase Field in Phoenix. The Braves and Diamondbacks were tied at 1-1 entering the sixth frame. Ozzie Ablies struck out and Josh Donaldson grounded out to leadoff the inning for Atlanta.

Freddie Freeman singled in the next at-bat, prompting Acuna to walk to the plate. The second-year slugger worked a 2-1 count against Arizona starter Luke Weaver. He then smacked Weaver's fourth offering to right field.

Jones casually jogged onto the warning track and threw his arm up in the air, letting the ball land in his glove before it was able to clear the outfield fence for what would have been a go-ahead two-run homer.

"Jonesie was just so nonchalant out there," Weaver told reporters, according to MLB.com. "I thought it was maybe just a fly out to the warning track, and then all of a sudden he hopped up like he was in BP, and just trying to look cool for his teammates."

Josh Donaldson went on to hit a solo homer to left field in the top of the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 2-1 advantage. David Peralta tied the score and forced extra innings with a solo home run for the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the ninth frame.

Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte won the game with a walk-off single in the bottom of the next inning.

Jones was 1-for-5 at the plate in the win. Weaver allowed three hits and one run in seven innings for Arizona. Acuna was 1-for-4 with a strikeout for Atlanta.

The Diamondbacks host the Braves at 9:40 p.m. on Friday in Phoenix.