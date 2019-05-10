Astros' Josh Reddick makes game-saving home run robbery vs. Rangers

Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick brought in a run and saved the game with a catch in a win against the Texas Rangers on Thursday in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick saved the game for his team by robbing a 3-run home run from Hunter Pence in a win against the Texas Rangers.

Reddick's robbery came in the top of the ninth inning in the Astros' 4-2 victory on Thursday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Houston held the 4-2 lead entering the ninth frame. Relief pitcher Roberto Osuna began the final inning by issuing a walk to the Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo. He then allowed a single to Elvis Andrus, before striking out Nomar Maraza for the first out of the frame.

Hunter Pence stepped into the box to face Osuna following the strikeout. The veteran designated hitter pounced on the first offering, smacking a 97 mph fastball from Osuna deep to right field. The ball carried high and far into the corner, appearing long enough for a go-ahead homer. But Reddick had other ideas.

The Astros outfielder raced back to the warning track and timed his jump from the dirt. He elevated and snagged the baseball with his gloved left hand, keeping it from going over the outfield fence. Reddick tossed the ball back to the infield and shouted in celebration.

"I knew it hit my glove and I know I didn't get it in the webbing; I got it towards the top," Reddick told reporters, according to MLB.com. "I made sure I did the little quick grab and bring it back down before it flopped out of there. I just reached in my glove, and it was there. Definitely a surprise, but at the same time, I had a good feeling I could make it."

Osuna struck out Joey Gallo in the next exchange to end the game.

Reddick went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts at the plate. George Springer gave Houston its initial lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning. Pence hit a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning to give Texas a 2-1 advantage.

Alex Bregman tied it up with a fifth inning sacrifice fly. Reddick plated his RBI by scoring Yuli Gurriel on a single in the sixth inning for the Astros. Michael Brantley walked in the Astros' final run with a bases-loaded free pass in the bottom of the eighth frame.

Astros starter Wade Miley picked up his third win of the season, allowing two runs and two hits, while tossing seven strikeouts in six innings.

The Astros host the Rangers at 8:10 p.m. on Friday in Houston.