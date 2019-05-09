Former All-Star pitcher Bobby Jenks settles suit against hospital, doctor for $5.1 million

Former Chicago White Sox closer Bobby Jenks was forced to retire after back surgery in 2011. Jenks recently settled with the hospital and doctor who performed the surgery. File Photo by UPI/Brian Kersey | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Former White Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks reached a $5.1 million settlement in a malpractice lawsuit he filed against a Massachusetts hospital and surgeon after suffering complications from spinal decompression surgery in 2011 that prematurely ended his career.

Jenks pitched in 19 games with the Red Sox in 2011 before lingering back issues sent him to Massachusetts General Hospital. The two-time All-Star suffered from headaches and leaking spinal fluid following the three-hour surgery.

Jenks suec Dr. Kirkham Wood and Massachusetts General in 2015 after learning Wood had been overseeing a second surgery while working on Jenks' procedure.

"Never picking up a baseball again is absolutely devastating," Jenks told the Boston Globe. "I was living my dream, and it was taken away from me."

Wood was previously sued twice before for complications suffered during "concurrent surgery."

Jenks was 16-20 with 173 saves and 3.53 career ERA from 2005-11. He won a World Series with the White Sox in 2005.