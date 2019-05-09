Fans pose for a picture before the Chicago Cubs home opener against Pittsburgh Pirates outside of Wrigley Field on April 8, 2019 in Chicago. One fan has been banned from the ballpark after making a racist gesture. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs have permanently banned a fan from Wrigley Field for flashing a "racist gesture" earlier this week.

The unidentified fan was caught making a gesture the Cubs said is "associated with racism" behind NBC Sports Chicago reporter Doug Glanville, who is black, during a live shot. The gesture was made during Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney said the team learned of the incident by fans who posted pictures of the gesture to social media.

"Such ignorant and repulsive behavior is not tolerated at Wrigley Field," the Cubs said in a statement Wednesday morning. "We are reviewing the incident thoroughly because no one should be subjected to this type of offensive behavior."

Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein called the incident and gesture "truly disgusting."

"The person responsible for that gesture will never be welcome back at Wrigley Field," Epstein told reporters. "I think it's important to have a strong response, to send a message this is a place of inclusion. This is a place of connectedness. We are a welcoming organization ... we value diversity; we value inclusion."

Glanville thanked the Cubs and NBC Sports in a statement he posted to Twitter.

"They have reached out to me and are supportive of my role in the broadcast and continue to have a desire to uphold an inclusive environment at Wrigley Field," Glanville said. "They have displayed sensitivity as to how the implication of this would affect me as a person of color."

Glanville made his MLB debut with the Cubs in 1996 before being traded to Philadelphia following the 1997 season. He returned to play 28 games for the Cubs in 2003.

Chicago beat the Marlins, 3-2, in 11 innings Wednesday night. The Cubs currently lead the NL Central Division with a 21-13 record.