Boston's Chris Sale throws 'immaculate inning' against Orioles

May 9 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale threw his first career "immaculate inning" against the Orioles on Wednesday night.

Sale struck out Hanser Alberto, Dwight Smith Jr. and Stevie Wilkerson each on three pitches in the seventh inning of Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Orioles. Sale joined the Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone and the Brewers' Josh Hader as pitchers who threw an "immaculate inning" this season.

Sale threw four sliders and five fastballs to join the exclusive club.

There have been 96 known "immaculate innings." Sale became the fifth known Red Sox to do so, joining current teammate Rick Porcello, Craig Kimbrel, Clay Buchholz and Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez.

Sale told reporters the rare feat was a "cool" experience.

"I knew, once I got two outs, and I was like, keep throwing strikes," Sale said.

Sale turned in his best performance of the season Wednesday. He brought a no-hitter into the sixth inning and struck out 14 Orioles over eight scoreless frames. Sale threw 80 of his 104 pitches for strikes and walked none.

Boston moved to 19-19 with their eighth win in their last 10 games.