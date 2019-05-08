Trending Stories

Champions League: Liverpool's Andy Robertson shoves Lionel Messi's head
Kentucky Derby finish headed to court; Derby's beaten favorite headed to Preakness
Free agent WR Dez Bryant resumes running routes after season-ending Achilles tear
Boston Bruins defeat Columbus Blue Jackets, reach Eastern Conference finals
Jerry Jones: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'worthy' of long-term deal

Max Homa wins the Wells Fargo Championship in golf

Johnny Galecki oversees 'Big Bang Theory' set teardown
Phillies chairman David Montgomery dies at 72
8 European nations urge EU to ramp up climate change fight
Navy to deploy hospital ship USNS Comfort in response to crises in Venezuela
New crystalline material boasts electronic properties never before seen
 
