Athletics' Ramon Laureano robs Joey Votto homer, saves no-hitter

Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano leads all American League center fielders in putouts and errors this season. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano saved a no-hitter for teammate Mike Fiers by robbing Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto of a home run.

The sure-gloved center fielder was standing his ground with two outs in the top of the sixth inning of Oakland's 2-0 win against the Reds on Tuesday in Oakland. Fiers retired Tucker Barnhart and Kyle Farmer to begin the frame, before the Reds superstar walked to the plate.

Fiers lobbed in a 73.2-mph curveball and Votto belted the offering deep to center field. Laureano bolted back to the warning track before gauging his jump. He took a few steps into the dirt before leaping toward the top of the wall.

Laureano stuck his gloved left hand over the fence and snagged the ball, just as it was about to clear the barrier for a solo homer.

Fiers celebrated the catch and put his hands behind his head in disbelief of the play.

"I don't give a lot of credit to myself," Laureano told reporters, according to MLB.com. "It's all about Fiers and [catcher Josh] Phegley, they did a tremendous job. Good for those guys."

Fiers completed his second career no-hitter on 131 pitches. Laureano, who leads the American League in putouts and errors for a center fielder, was 0-for-3 at the plate in Tuesday's triumph.