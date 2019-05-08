Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers began his latest start with a 6.81 ERA before tossing a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday in Oakland. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers pitched the second no-hitter of his career in a win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Fiers needed 131 pitches to complete the gem in the 2-0 shutout of the Reds on Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland.

"It was no fun for me once he got past 120 pitches. I promise you that," Athletics manager Bob Melvin told reporters.

"But he deserved it. Even after the walks, his stuff looked good after that. I really didn't think after the seventh he would have enough pitches to get through that game. Pretty amazing stuff."

Fiers, 33, began the game by getting Joey Votto, Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker out in order in the first inning. He got the Reds out in order once again in the next frame, before getting some run support in the bottom of the second inning. Jurickson Profar plated Stephen Piscotty on an RBI double, giving the Athletics a 1-0 advantage.

Fiers continued his thrashing of Reds batters with another 1-2-3 third frame. He got Votto and Suarez out again to start the fourth frame, before Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman allowed Winker to reach first base on a fielding error, ruining Fiers' chance at a perfect game.

The Athletics' starter had another perfect fifth and sixth frame, before walking two Reds batters in the top of the seventh inning. Profar provided some insurance with a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh frame, giving the Athletics a 2-0 edge.

Fiers retired the final six Reds hitters he faced to secure the no-no, ending the game with a strikeout of Suarez.

"It's pretty cool. I'm just grateful to be here," Fiers said. "I wasn't too high on the charts. I was a guy throwing 88-90 mph and down in South Florida, so I was one in a million down there. I want to thank Charlie Sullivan, a Milwaukee Brewers scout, for giving me the opportunity and putting in a good word. My coaches, family, friends, everybody who has stuck with me.

"You almost get emotional. I could be working a nine-to-five job, doing so many other things. Playing this game that I love, I'm just blessed."

Fiers threw six strikeouts while walking two batters in his nine hitless innings. His season ERA now sits at 5.48. His last no-hitter came in 2015 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Athletics host the Reds in the second bout of their three-game series at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday in Oakland.