May 6 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds started hot, homering on three consecutive first inning pitches, but still managed to lose to the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco won on a go-ahead home run from Brandon Crawford in the top of the ninth frame, snatching a 6-5 victory on Sunday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

"We didn't get much going after the first inning," Reds manager David Bell told reporters. "That was pretty much the story of the game."

Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo got the Giants out in order to start the game. Reds first baseman Joey Votto hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the first frame.

Then it was Eugenio Suarez's turn to face Giants starter Jeff Samardzija. The Giants right-hander began his exchange with Suarez by getting an 82.1 mph slider in for a strike. He then tossed in a 90.1 mph fastball. Suarez swatted the offering to right field for a 2-run homer, giving Cincinnati a 2-0 edge.

Suarez's shot traveled 338 feet and had an exit velocity of 95 mph, according to Statcast.

Samardzija's start turned sour very quickly. He threw a cutter for his next pitch while facing Reds outfielder Jesse Winker. Winker walloped that pitch to center field for a 408-foot solo shot. That blast had an exit velocity of 103 mph and a launch angle of 34 degrees.

Derek Dietrich followed with another solo shot on the first pitch of the next exchange. Dietich's dinger traveled 421 feet and had an exit velocity of 110 mph.

Samardzija got Nick Senzel to line out in the next exchange. He got the second out of the frame by forcing Jose Iglesias to pop out to third base. Jose Peraza singled in the next at-bat to extend the inning, before Samardzija struck out Castillo to end the inning.

The Giants starter got the Reds out in order in the second inning, third inning, fourth inning and fifth inning, before being replaced in the sixth frame.

San Francisco tied the game on a three-run homer from Buster Posey in the top of the sixth inning. Crawford stepped into the box to face Reds reliever Raisel Iglesias in the top of the ninth frame. Crawford took a changeup for a ball on the first pitch of the exchange before blasting Iglesias' next offering to right field for a go-ahead two-run homer.

Crawford's long ball traveled 398 feet and had an exit velocity of 104 mph.

Kyle Farmer attempted to rally the Reds with a solo shot with two outs in the bottom of the inning, but Giants reliever Will Smith got Curt Casali to ground out to end the game in the next at-bat.

The Reds and Giants cap off the four-game series at 12:35 p.m. on Monday in Cincinnati. The Giants carry a 2-1 series lead into the finale at Great American Ball Park.