May 6 (UPI) -- Hunter Renfroe needed just one at-bat to decided the San Diego Padres' win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He came through with a walk-off grand slam.

The Padres right fielder blasted the game-winning homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, leading his squad to an 8-5 victory Sunday at Petco Park in San Diego.

"It's incredible," Renfroe told Fox Sports. "You can't say how it feels unless you've done it. This is my second walk-off home run, and there's nothing like it in this world."

"There's nothing compared to a walk-off. In this situation, against the Dodgers."

San Diego trailed 5-4 entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Eric Hosmer singled off of Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen to leadoff the frame. Manuel Margot and Wil Myers followed with two more singles, loading the bases. Jansen struck out Greg Garcia in the next exchange. He then got Francisco Mejia to pop out to first base.

Then Renfroe stepped up to the plate to pinch hit for Adam Warren.

Jansen threw a 92.1-mph cutter for a strike on the first pitch of his exchange with Renfroe. The Dodgers reliever then tossed in a 92.8-mph cutter. Renfroe turned on the offering, smacking it to left field for a 429-foot bomb. He briefly held his bat up in the air before pointing to the crowd. Renfroe screamed in excitement as he rounded the bases. He was mobbed at home plate by his Padres teammates.

The blast had an exit velocity of 106 mph and a launch angle of 27 degrees, according to Statcast.

Renfroe is now hitting .227 on the season with seven home runs and 16 RBIs. Franmmil Reyes also hit his ninth homer of the season in Sunday's win.

Los Angeles won the series 2-1. San Diego hosts the New York Mets in another three-game series starting at 10:10 p.m. Monday at Petco Park.