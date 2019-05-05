Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora to skip White House visit

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he will skip the team's visit to the White House in celebration of their World Series title win. Cora cited the fact that Puerto Rico hasn't recovered from Hurricane Maria in 2017 for his decision. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Sunday that he won't visit the White House to celebrate the team's World Series title.

Cora told El Nuevo Dia that he chose to skip the Red Sox's trip to the White House because he feels that Puerto Rico is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, which ripped through his native country in 2017.

"Puerto Rico is very important to me," Cora said. "During the winter I spent a lot of time back home, visiting my family and friends. Unfortunately, we are still struggling, still fighting. Some people still lack basic necessities, others remain without electricity and many homes and schools are in pretty bad shape almost a year and a half after Hurricane Maria struck.

"Even though the United States government has helped, there's still a long road ahead and that is our reality. I've used my voice on many occasions so that Puerto Ricans are not forgotten and my absence [from the White House] is no different. As such, at this moment, I don't feel comfortable celebrating in the White House."

RELATED Tiger Woods to visit Donald Trump at White House on Monday

Cora previously spoke about the island's need for additional support in January. He indicated at that time that he might decline the club's visit to Washington over President Donald Trump's policies toward Puerto Rico.

The Red Sox are scheduled to visit the White House on Thursday, which is an off day after a three-game series in Baltimore against the Orioles.

Cora joins starting pitchers David Price and Hector Velazquez, outfielders Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr., third baseman Rafael Devers and Puerto Rican catcher Christian Vazquez as members of the Red Sox who already announced they will skip the team's trip.