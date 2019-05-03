Reds officially promote top prospect Nick Senzel; hitting second vs. Giants

May 3 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds have officially called up top prospect Nick Senzel.

Cincinnati selected Senzel's contract from the Triple-A Louisville Bats on Friday. The Reds also optioned right-handed pitcher Matt Bowman to Louisville and transferred second baseman Scooter Gennett to the 60-day injured list.

Senzel, 23, is the No. 5 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. The former third baseman has been transitioning to the outfield. He will play center field in his MLB debut. Cincinnati has Senzel hitting in the No. 2 spot, behind superstar Joey Votto and in front of left fielder Jesse Winker.

Right fielder Yasiel Puig is penciled into the cleanup slot in the Reds' lineup against the San Francisco Giants. The Reds and Giants start a four-game series at 7:10 p.m. on Friday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

RELATED Reds expected to call up top prospect Nick Senzel for Giants series

Top Reds prospect Nick Senzel went 3-for-6 with a 2-run homer and four runs scored last night for the @LouisvilleBats. He has hit safely in all six of his games since returning from a right ankle sprain, slashing .296/.345/.444.#RedsMiLB pic.twitter.com/7Q6tjn8Rff — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 30, 2019

Senzel is the latest in a long line of baseball's top prospects to make their debuts early on in the 2019 season. Top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made his debut last week for the Toronto Blue Jays. No. 2 prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. cracked the San Diego Padres' opening day lineup. No. 3 prospect Eloy Jiminez also appeared on opening day for the Chicago White Sox.

Royce Lewis is baseball's No. 4 prospect. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft has yet to make his debut for the Minnesota Twins.

Senzel was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft. The University of Tennessee product hit .257 with a home run and two RBIs in eight games this season at the Triple-A level.