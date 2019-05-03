Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout had two hits in a win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday in Anaheim, Calif. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Rookie phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had the day off as Mike Trout led the Los Angeles Angels over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Guerrero had the first rest day of his career since being called up April 26. Trout was 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the 6-2 victory Thursday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun drew first blood with a two-run homer off of Jays starter Aaron Sanchez in the bottom of the second inning. Kevan Smith helped the Angels add to that lead by taking a bases-loaded walk from Sanchez in the bottom of the third frame.

Los Angeles pushed its lead to 5-0 when shortstop Andrelton Simmons singled in Trout and Brian Goodwin in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Teoscar Hernandez finally put Toronto on the board with an RBI groundout in the top of the next inning, before Randal Grichuk cut the Angels' lead to 5-2 in the sixth inning. Grichuk smacked an RBI double to left field, plating Eric Sogard for the Jays' second run.

Then Trout added some oomph to the Angels' advantage.

Los Angeles began the bottom of the sixth inning with groundouts from Luis Rengifo and Tommy La Stella, before the two-time American League MVP walked up to the plate. Trout settled in against Jays reliever Sam Gaviglio.

The Jays righty worked a full count against the Angels superstar, before tossing in an 85 mph slider for his seventh offering of the exchange. Trout turned on the pitch, smacking it to center field for a 391-foot homer. The blast had an exit velocity of 103 mph and a launch angle of 33 degrees, according to Statcast.

Trout is now hitting .312 with seven home runs and 20 RBI on the season for the Angels. Los Angeles hosts the Houston Astros at 7:10 p.m. Saturday at Angel Stadium.