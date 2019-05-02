Mets' Noah Syndergaard makes history with homer, 1-0 shutout of Reds

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard now has two home runs on the season after his solo shot against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at Citi Field in Queens. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- New York Mets star Noah Syndergaard pitched a complete game shutout and homered for the game's only run in a 1-0 win against the Cincinnati Reds.

"Thor" provided the power at the plate in the third inning, hitting a solo shot off of Reds starter Tyler Mahle. He allowed just four hits and one walk, while tossing 10 strikeouts in nine shutout innings on Thursday at Citi Field in Queens.

The Reds and Mets split the four-game series.

New York and Cincinnati were scoreless through 2.5 innings before "Thor" stepped into the box to leadoff the bottom of the third inning for the Mets. Mahle huffed in a 92 mph fastball and Syndergaard sent the ball flying to left center field for a solo home run.

Syndergaard's homer traveled an estimated 407 feet and had an exit velocity of 106 mph, according to Statcast. The solo bomb had a launch angle of 32 degrees.

The home run was Syndergaard's second of the season and the sixth of his career. Syndergaard is the first pitcher to homer and throw a shutout in a 1-0 win since Bob Welch did it for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1983.

The Mets hit the road for a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, starting at 8:10 p.m. Friday at Miller Park in Milwaukee.