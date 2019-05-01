May 1 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. showed that he can do more than hit, robbing Albert Pujols of a hit during a loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Guerrero was manning third base during the sequence in the second inning of the 4-3 setback on Tuesday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Batters from both teams were set down in order in the first frame.

Angels starter Griffin Canning struck out three Blue Jays batters -- including Guerrero -- in order once again to start the second inning. Andrelton Simmons singled off of Jays starter Clay Buchholz to leadoff the bottom of the frame.

Then Pujols stepped into the box.

The veteran designated hitter went ahead 3-1 in the count before working his exchange to a full count against Buchholz. Pujols smacked Buchholz's seventh offering of the exchange down the third base line. Guerrero went full extension with a dive to his left, stopping Pujols' hit before it reached the outfield.

The rookie phenom then jumped up and fired the ball to first base, beating Pujols to the bag for the first out of the inning. Tommy La Stella reached first base in the next at-bat due to catcher interference. Jonathan Lucroy ended the inning by grounding into a double play.

Pujols was 0-for-4 at the plate, while Guerrero's average dropped to .214 after an 0-for-2 day in the batter's box. Guerrero reached base twice via walk in the loss.

The Jays and the Angels face off in the second game of the three-game series at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday in Anaheim.