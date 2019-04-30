Reds expected to call up top prospect Nick Senzel for Giants series

April 30 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds are expected to promote star prospect Nick Senzel for a weekend series against the San Francisco Giants.

A source told MLB Pipeline that the Reds are expected to promote Senzel on Friday. A source also told MLB Network that the Reds were contemplating the move.

Senzel, 23, is the No. 5 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He is hitting .296 with a home run in six games this season for Triple-A Louisville.

The former third baseman is transitioning to an outfield position. Senzel had a setback in the late spring when he sustained a right ankle sprain.

MUST SEE: Nick Senzel's first home run of the 2019 season! pic.twitter.com/VIaJIsIbTc — Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) April 30, 2019

The Reds play the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at Citi Field in Queens. The Giants come to town for a 7:10 p.m. game on Friday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. That four-game series wraps up Monday.