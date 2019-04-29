Fan pours beer on Brewers' Ryan Braun during failed catch attempt

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun went 0-for-4 and had a beer spilled on his head during a loss to the New York Mets on Sunday in Queens. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- A fan poured his beer on Ryan Braun's head as he attempted to catch a ball during the Milwaukee Brewers' loss to the New York Mets.

The spill came in the bottom of the first inning during the 5-2 setback on Sunday at Citi Field in Queens. Mets utility man Jeff McNeil began the bottom of the opening frame with a ground out before first baseman Pete Alonso stepped to the plate.

Mets starter Gio Gonzalez worked a full count against Alonso. The rookie slugger then blasted Gonzalez's sixth offering to left field.

Braun backpedaled as he tracked the fly ball from the warning track. He put his right hand on the outfield wall before jumping up and attempting to glove the ball. But Braun miscalculated the trajectory of the baseball. The ball landed to the side of his glove and a fan attempted to catch steal it from him.

The fan leaned over the wall with his beer, trying to catch the ball in his cup. Instead, the beer in the cup ended up falling onto Braun's head.

"If I could, I would have bought him a beer. The Mets need to get that guy a beer for sure ... or a free drink voucher" Alonso told reporters.

Alonso ended up at third base with a triple. He later came in to score on a Todd Frazier RBI single. Alonso was 1-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout in the win. Braun was 0-for-4 at the plate.

The Mets host the Cincinnati Reds at 7:10 p.m. Monday in Queens. The Brewers host the Colorado Rockies at 7:40 p.m. on Sunday at Miller Park in Milwaukee.