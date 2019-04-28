X-rays negative on Mets' Cano after being hit by pitch

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano was hit by a pitch on his hand by Washington Nationals pitcher Gio Gonzalez. Cano was removed from the game, and the team says X-rays have come back negative. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano left Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals after being hit on the hand by a pitch.

The team announced that X-rays on Cano's hand were negative, but that he will have additional tests once the swelling goes down.

The 36-year-old was removed in the first inning after he was struck by an 88-mph fastball thrown by Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez.

Juan Lagares replaced Cano as a pinch-hitter in the at-bat. Jeff McNeil moved to second base to replace Cano in the second inning.

Cano came to the Mets in December 2018 in a deal with the Seattle Mariners that included Edwin Diaz. The Mets in return sent five players to the Seattle.

The veteran second baseman is hitting .270 (27-for-100) this season with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 25 games.

Cano missed a game just over a week ago after he was hit by a pitch on the right wrist.