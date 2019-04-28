Brewers' Yelich exits game with lower back injury

Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yelich is hitting .353 to start the season with a Major League high 14 homers. A lower back injury forced Yelich to leave a game against the Mets after going 1-for-2 with a single. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich, who was the 2018 National League MVP, left Sunday's game against the New York Mets with a lower back injury.

The team did not disclose how or when Yelich may have injured his back. He went 1-for-2 before leaving the game with a single off Stephen Matz in the fourth inning.

Yelich missed just under two weeks in April 2018 with a strained oblique. He also missed nearly a week last June with a sore back.

This season, Yelich is hitting .353, leading the Majors in homers with 14. He tied Alex Rodriguez (2006) and Albert Pujols (2007) Friday for the most home runs hit before May 1 in MLB history.

Ben Gamel took Yelich's spot in right field to begin the bottom of the fifth inning.