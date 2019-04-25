Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (R) hit the only home run in a win against the New York Mets on Wednesday in Queens. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins trolled the opposition by completing the slowest home run trot since 2015 during a win against the New York Mets.

Hoskins' glacial gallop came in the top of the ninth inning during the 6-0 win on Wednesday at Citi Field in Queens. The Phillies had a 4-0 edge entering the inning.

Mets reliever Jacob Rhame began the inning by issuing a walk to Bryce Harper. He then settled in against Hoskins. The Phillies first baseman took a 95.4-mph fastball for a called strike before working the count even at 1-1. Rhame's third offering was another fastball.

Haskins smacked that pitch over the fence in left field for a two-run homer. The blast traveled 342 feet and had an exit velocity of 94 mph, according to Statcast. The homer had a launch angle of 39 degrees.

It took Hoskins 34.23 seconds to run the bases, the slowest four-bag trot in the Statcast era.

"I think to put an exclamation on a win like that when you really needed it, that's what everyone in here is most excited about," Hoskins told MLB.com. "I don't look at it as a retaliation. I'm trying to put a good at-bat together and move right along like we did the rest of the night. There is a lot being made about this, but at the end of the day, you've got to go on and play the baseball game the way you would normally play the baseball game."

Hoskins was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored, a walk and a strikeout in the win.

The Phillies host the Miami Marlins at 6:05 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.