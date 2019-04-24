New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) is back with the team after spending time on the injured list since April 10 because of a calf injury. Sanchez hit six homers in the first 11 games he played in. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees have catcher Gary Sanchez back on the active roster after activating him off the 10-day injured list.

The team announced the move Wednesday, activating Sanchez while sending reliever Chad Green to AAA Scranton Wilkes-Barre.

Sanchez was placed on the injured list April 12 due to a calf injury. He began the season hitting six home runs in his first 11 games.

He was hitting .268 with a 1.065 OPS when placed on the injured list.

Green has struggled to start the season, his ERA is at 16.43 over 10 outings out of the bullpen. He allowed four earned runs in one-third of an inning Tuesday.

The previous two seasons Green had posted a 2.18 ERA pitching 144.2 innings as one of the top Yankee arms out of the pen.

New York still has a number of key players on their injured list, including Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Miguel Andujar, Dellin Betances, and Luis Severino.