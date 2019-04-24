April 24 (UPI) -- Veteran free agent pitcher Gio Gonzalez has chosen to head back to Milwaukee to pitch for the Brewers on a one-year deal.

MLB Network and The Athletic report that the 33-year-old pitcher will make $2 million on his base Major League deal and could make another $2 million in performance bonuses.

Gonzalez was able to opt out of his minor league contract with the New York Yankees Monday after the team did not add him to their Major League roster.

Last season, Gonzalez was dealt from the Washington Nationals to the Brewers August 31, where in five starts he went 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA.

In his 11-year career with the Oakland Athletics, Nationals and Brewers, Gonzalez is a lifetime 127-97 with a 3.69 ERA.

He was 10-11 overall with a 4.21 ERA in 32 starts with Milwaukee and Washington in 2018.

The Brewers pitching staff are without two starters due to injury, Freddy Peralta and Jimmy Nelson.