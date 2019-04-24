Blue Jays prospect Guerrero blasts third HR in eighth game in minors

April 24 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to impress, hitting his third homer in his eighth minor league game Wednesday afternoon.

Guerrero Jr. is expected to join the Blue Jays roster soon to make his highly anticipated Major League debut.

He has hit three homers for the Blue Jays AAA team in Buffalo. His third homer was an opposite-field blast in the seventh inning of a 5-4 win over Syrcause.

On the day Guerrero went 2-for-5 for the Bisons, playing in his third straight minor league game for the first time in 2019.

Guerrero is hitting .367 with three homers and eight RBIs for the Bisons, going 11-for-30 at the plate.

Last season he hit .381 with 20 homers and 78 runs batted in across four minor league teams for the Jays.