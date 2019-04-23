Trending Stories

Dirk Nowitzki writes letter to Mavericks fans thanking them for support
Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban undergoes hip replacement surgery
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger robs Christian Yelich of HR, tops Brewers with bomb
Michael Avenatti accused of stealing from Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside
UFC fighter Rodrigo de Lima killed after argument with ride-sharing driver

Photo Gallery

 
Highlights from Baylor's NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship

Latest News

Philippines' 'war on drugs' is tearing families apart, analysts say
Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has elbow surgery
FAA certifies Alphabet Wing to make commercial drone deliveries
Saudi Arabia carries out 37 executions, including a crucifixion
USC coach to plead guilty to role in Lori Loughlin case
 
Back to Article
/