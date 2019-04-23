Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has elbow surgery

Boston Red Sox Nathan Eovaldi will miss time after having surgery on his elbow. Eovaldi is 3-3 with a 4.08 ERA in parts of two seasons in Boston. He signed a four-year deal with Boston in December. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi will miss about six weeks after having surgery on his elbow Tuesday.

The team announced that Eovaldi had surgery to remove a loose body in his right elbow.

The 29-year-old was placed on the injured list Saturday. He pitched against the New York Yankees on Wednesday for six innings and allowed one run.

This season, Eovaldi made four starts without a decision and a 6.00 ERA. He has allowed 14 runs in 21 innings, striking out 16 and walking 11.

The 29-year-old said Thursday he felt discomfort in his right elbow, and it was determined after an examination with Dr. Christopher Ahmad in New York that he should have the surgery.

It is the same procedure Eovaldi had in March 2018, when he was on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Eovaldi signed a four-year, $68 million deal in December.