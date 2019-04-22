Chicago Cubs shortstop David Bote helped his squad beat the Arizona Diamondbacks with a walk-off single Sunday at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote beat the Arizona Diamondbacks with a walk-off single before bolting from Wrigley Field for the delivery of his third child.

Bote's busy Sunday included no time for reporters following the Cubs' 2-1 win against the Diamondbacks in Chicago. He lifted Chicago to the series-ending victory and did a quick on-field interview before leaving for the airport and flying to Colorado, where his wife was being induced.

The Cubs led 1-0 entering the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday, courtesy of a sixth inning RBI triple from Javier Baez.

Jarrod Dyson hit a solo home run for the Diamondbacks in the top of the final frame to tie the score. Baez returned to the plate for a leadoff double in the ninth inning. Willson Contreras was then hit by an Archie Bradley pitch, prompting Bote to step into the box.

Bote earned a 2-0 lead in teh count before taking a knuckle curve for a strike. He then belted Bradley's fourth offering for a ground ball single to center field, bringing Baez around from second base for the game's winning run.

"He throws an elevated fastball pretty good so I was like 'get on top of it.' He showed me a curveball there at 2-0," Bote said. "He showed me where it needed to be for a strike and then he doubled up and I was able to stay on it."

He was mobbed by his teammates at the plate before giving his brief on-field interview and leaving the ballpark.

The Cubs shortstop was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout in the win. Baez was 2-for-3 for the Cubs, who won the series 2-1 and now sit at .500 with a 10-10 record.

Bote and the Cubs host the Los Angeles Dodgers in another three game series starting at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday in Chicago.