Oakland Athletics sign Khris Davis to two-year extension

April 18 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics have signed outfielder Khris Davis two-year extension that will keep him under contract through the 2021 season.

The team announced the extension Thursday. Davis could have been a free agent following the 2019 season.

ESPN reported that the two-year deal is worth $33.5 million.

"Oakland has been a special place for me since I arrived," Davis said in a statement. "I love playing here in front of our fans, and my teammates make this feel like a family. I never hid the fact that I wanted to stay in Oakland because that is how I feel and I'm glad that I can continue to call the city of Oakland my baseball home."

He added: "This team has a bright future, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

The 31-year-old is hitting .260 with a major league-leading 10 home runs this season. He also has 20 RBIs.

Last year, Davis led the majors with 48 home runs. He played the first three seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers before joining Oakland for the 2016 season.

Since coming to Oakland, Davis has hit 143 home runs, the most in the majors over that span.