New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela went 1-for-4 at the plate and provided one of the best defensive plays of the season in a win against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday in New York. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Gio Urshela was falling down but still displayed his cannon arm, throwing out Mookie Betts during a win against the Boston Red Sox.

The sensational play occurred in the sixth inning of the 8-0 thrashing on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Yankees entered the inning with a 4-0 lead on their American League East rivals before Betts came to the plate to lead off the frame.

The Red Sox star worked a 2-2 count against Yankees starter James Paxton. Paxton then threw in a 91.5 mph cutter. Betts belted the pitch down the third base line, prompting Urshela to give chase. The Yankees third baseman gloved the ball with his left hand, but had his back to first base.

He used all of his momentum to rocket a throw toward first base, while falling to the ground. The throw fell in Luke Voit's glove just in time to get Betts out at first.

"I don't know how he got that much on it when he slipped," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. "He can really defend. Getting to watch him for a couple weeks up close in Spring Training, now here early in the season, that's one of those things you can tell comes easy to him. That's a pretty special play."

Paxton got Xander Bogaerts to ground out in the next at-bat before he struck out J.D. Martinez to end the inning.

Urshela also went 1-for-4 at the plate, with a run scored.

The Yankees host the Red Sox in the final game of the series at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in New York. The Red Sox and Yankees meet again at the end of May.