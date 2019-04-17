Phillies send starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to Triple-A Lehigh Valley

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Nick Pivetta has gotten off to a tough start this year, posting an 8.35 ERA in four starts, allowing 17 runs in 18.1 innings. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday sent struggling starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and called up utility infielder Phil Gosselin.

The team announced the move one day after Pivetta's latest start against the New York Mets.

In the 14-3 win over New York, Pivetta went five innings, allowing seven hits, three walks and two homers.

"Performance matters," general manager Matt Klentak said regarding Pivetta early season issues.

"In Nick's case -- I believe his fastball, the depth on his breaking ball -- what he can do on the mound gives him a chance to be a front-of-the-rotation starter.

"But he needs to get them out, too. And I think he will. I don't want it to sound like this is some punitive measure. We really believe that Nick needs to go down and regain his confidence, get into his groove and come back up here pitching like the guy we know he can be. But every game matters right now.

"The competitiveness of the division, this team, our playoff aspirations contribute to a shorter leash than potentially in prior years."

Pivetta is 2-1 with an 8.35 ERA through four starts. The team will replace him in the rotation with right-hander Jerad Eickhoff.

Eickhoff will pitch Sunday afternoon in Colorado. He pitched four scoreless innings in relief of Pivetta in Tuesday's win.

In 19 games with the Phillies in spring training, Gosselin hit .405 with two homers and six runs batted in.