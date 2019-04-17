Braves closer Vizcaino to miss rest of season after surgery

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Arodys Vizcaino celebrates a save with catcher Kurt Suzuki in 2018 in Chicago. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves will be without closer Arodys Vizcaino for the rest of the season after he underwent surgery on his shoulder.

The team announced Wednesday that Vizcaino had the operation in New York to clean up his labrum and remove scar tissue.

The 28-year-old appeared in just four games this season, pitching four innings and allowing one earned run with one save.

The Braves on Monday placed Vizcaino on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

In seven seasons in the Majors, six of which have been with Atlanta, Vizcaino has a lifetime 13-11 record with a 3.01 ERA and 50 saves.

The Braves are expected to keep A.J. Minter in the closer role. Minter is 0-2 with a 9.64 ERA and one save.