Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .327 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 16 games this season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. did his best Adrian Beltre impression by hitting a home run from his knee against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Acuna ripped the solo shot in the fourth inning of the Braves' 9-6 loss on Tuesday in Atlanta. The Braves trailed 2-0 when Acuna stepped up to the plate as the third batter in the bottom half of the frame.

He earned a 3-1 lead in the count against Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray. The left-handed pitcher tossed in an 83.2 mph knuckle curve on his fifth offering of the exchange. Acuna watched the low pitch enter the zone and used a golf-like swing to make contact. His right knee went down in the dirt as soon as he hit the pitch.

Acuna raked the offering deep to right center field for a 448 foot bomb. The homer had an exit velocity of 114 mph and a launch angle of 30 degrees, according to Statcast.

Johan Comargo doubled in the next at-bat before Ray walked Dansby Swanson. Ray struck out Tyler Flowers to end the inning.

Acuna went 2-for-2 with an RBI, two runs scored and two walks in the loss. He is now hitting .327 on the season with six home runs and 14 RBIs for the Braves.

The Braves host the Diamondbacks in the second game of the three-game series at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in Atlanta.