New York Yankees first basemen Greg Bird has gotten off to a slow start to the season, hitting just .171 with one homer and one run batted in. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees have placed first basemen Greg Bird on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday.

The team announced that Bird has a left plantar fascia tear. This season Bird is hitting .171 (6-for-35) with one homer and one RBI.

New York currently has 12 players on the injured list.

The Yankees called up first baseman Mike Ford from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and signed him to a major league contract.

Ford has been off to a hot start in Triple-A, hitting five homers and 14 RBIs in 10 games this season.

The team also transferred outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury to the 60-day injured list.

Bird's history of injury issues continue. He missed all of 2016 with a right labrum tear, and had surgery in May of 2017 for an ankle injury.

He had another right ankle procedure in March 2018 which forced him to miss the first 48 games of the season.