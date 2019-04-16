Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish picked up his first win of the season, leading his squad to a win against the Miami Marlins on Monday in Miami. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Multiple groans emerged from home plate after Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish hit the batter, catcher and umpire with one pitch in a win over the Miami Marlins.

The devastating fastball came in the sixth inning of the Cubs' 7-2 triumph Monday at Marlins Park in Miami. The Cubs right-hander stood in to face Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson with two outs in the inning.

Darvish tossed in a 97.7-mph fastball for a called strike before throwing another fastball for a ball. His 1-1 offering buzzed into Brinson's left thigh before hitting Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras and then ricocheting into umpire Brian O'Nora.

Brinson fell down on his back, while Contreras bent to the ground. O'Nora also bent over in pain. Kyle Ran came in to replace Darvish after the errant offering. Rosell Herrera struck out to end the inning.

Darvish allowed two runs and four hits, while tossing eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings to earn his first win of the season. Brinson went 0-for-1 in the loss.

The Marlins and Cubs resume the series at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in Miami.