Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich has eight home runs in 17 games this season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich hit three home runs in a Milwaukee Brewers win against the St. Louis Cardinals, raising his season total to eight.

Yelich went yard in the second, sixth and eighth innings of the 10-7 victory Monday at Miller Park in Milwaukee. He is now hitting .354 on the season with eight bombs and 22 RBIs.

"It's just one of those things. Baseball is a weird game and it just happened to work out that way so far," Yelich told FOX Sports.

St. Louis took a 2-0 lead in the first innings, getting solo homers from Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong before Milwaukee exploded in the second inning. Mike Moustakas homered to center field to leadoff the frame, before Ben Gamel and Freddy Peralta brought in two more runs with RBI singles.

Yelich then stepped into the box as the eighth batter of the inning, with two runners on the base paths. Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson threw his first offering in the dirt, before heaving in a 92.8 mph sinker. Yelich deposited the pitch over the left center field fence. The three-run homer went an estimated 405 feet and had an exit velocity of 114 mph, according to Statcast.

The Brewers star stepped up for his second long ball in the bottom of the sixth frame. He settled in against Cardinals reliever Mike Mayers during that exchange. The right-handed pitcher went up 0-1 in the count before tossing in a 92 mph fastball. Yelich hit that pitch deep to right field for a 380-foot, three-run blast. That long ball had an exit velocity of 106 mph and a launch angle of 39 degrees, according to Statcast.

Yelich's second home run also gave the Brewers a 9-6 advantage. He added some cushion to that lead in the eighth inning. John Brebbia was Yelich's victim on the third home run. The Cardinals reliever gave Yelich an 84 mph slider on his 1-0 offering, and the Brewers outfielder smashed it to center field for a 388 foot solo shot. That homer had an exit velocity of 101 mph and a launch angle of 33 degrees.

The Brewers and Cardinals resume their three-game National League Central series at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in Milwaukee.