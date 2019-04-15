Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton is one of the best defensive outfielders in Major League Baseball. Buxton added to his highlight reel with a leaping grab in the third inning of a win against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday in Minneapolis. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton took flight for a sensational catch before drilling the outfield wall during a win against the Detroit Tigers.

The catch came in the third inning of the 6-4 win Sunday at Target Field in Minneapolis. Minnesota led 3-2 with one out in the top of the frame when Christian Stewart stepped into the box to hit for Detroit.

The Tigers left fielder settled in against Twins pitcher Jose Berrios. Berrios threw in an 84-mph changeup and Stewart swatted the offering deep to center field.

Buxton sprinted to his right and tracked the flight of the ball as he neared the warning track. He took two steps onto the dirt path before elevating and stabbing at the ball with his gloved left hand.

Buxton secured the catch and managed to brace himself as he slammed hard into the outfield fence.

Berrios celebrated his teammate's effort from the mound before Buxton climbed off the crowd.The Tigers righty struck out John Hicks to end the inning.

Buxton also went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. He is hitting .324 on the season. The Twins outfielder won a Gold Glove award in 2017 and was the 2017 Wilson Overall Defensive Player of the Year.

The Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:40 p.m. Monday at Target Field.