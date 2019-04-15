Slumping Chris Davis hits first home run of 2019

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis snapped a 35-game home run drought by going deep in a win against the Boston Red Sox on Monday at Fenway Park in Boston. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Chris Davis snapped his hitless streak days ago, but needed a bit longer to hit his first homer of the season Monday in the Baltimore Orioles' win against the Boston Red Sox.

Davis began the season with 62 consecutive plate appearances without a hit. He snapped that sour streak with a 3-for-5 day during the Orioles' 9-5 win against the Red Sox on Saturday in Boston.

The Orioles first baseman began his day with a walk during the team's 8-1 win Monday at Fenway Park. He struck out in his next at-bat in the fourth frame and was fanned once again in the sixth inning.

Davis stepped up to the plate for a fourth time in the eighth inning, settling in against Red Sox righty Heath Hembree.

The Red Sox reliever fell behind 3-0 in the count before catching Davis with two called strikes. He then tossed in an 88.5-mph slider. Davis turned on the offering and pelted the pitch deep to right field.

The 408-foot, two-run shot had an exit velocity of 108 mph and a launch angle of 28 degrees, according to Statcast. Davis finished the game 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, a walk and two strikeouts. He is now hitting .089 on the season.

His last home run came last season on Aug. 24.

Davis, 33, was an All-Star in 2013, when he led Major League Baseball with 53 home runs and 138 RBIs. He hit .168 last season with 16 homers and 49 RBIs in 128 games for Baltimore.

The Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.